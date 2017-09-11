Financial Services, Good for Business, Innovations, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.02.2019, 22:16
The first 18 startups financed by the ALTUM accelerator programs graduate Most promising teams will qualify for 250 thousand euro investment
Startups that enrolled in
accelerators represent industries such as internet of things, smart living,
health tech, smart mobility, and others. In total, about 700,000 euros will be
invested in the development of these companies and teams throughout the
acceleration phase as a pre-seed investment for business launch, consulting and
product development, research, evaluation, and validation. In three to six-month
long accelerating phase, startups were focused on developing the idea, and with
the help of mentors and industry experts learned how to attract buyers,
suppliers, partners, and investors. The most promising new companies will have
the opportunity to qualify for the next phase of investment, which is another
250,000 euros of seed investment. Such investments are intended for further
growth of the company, development of product and economic model.
All startups that have
received funding, according to the program conditions, are registered in
Latvia.
To celebrate the successful
first phase of the accelerator program, ALTUM in TechChill 2019 week will host an event called ALTUM-backed accelerator funds - Up & Running, where
accelerators, startups, and ecosystem representatives will reflect on the work
and evaluate team development. One of the panel discussions will be about the
accelerators in Latvia, the principles and challenges of their operation. Also,
the representatives of the startup ecosystem will talk about Latvia as a great
place for business establishment and new innovations. In the evening,
experienced investors will share their insights into the private investment
world.
Currently, Overkill Ventures, Buildit Latvia and Commercialization Reactor Fund have
begun their next admission. The second phase of the program is scheduled to
start at the beginning of the second quarter of this year, and it is planned to
provide acceleration services for up to 30 startups at this stage. Such
admissions will continue until 2021: each fund manager will announce five
admissions with a total of 150 companies and startup teams.
Juris Vaskans, Member of the
Board of ALTUM: “The admission of ALTUM-funded accelerator funds is
characterized by a high level of business interest and fierce competition
beyond the initial expectations. At the same time, it also showed the
weaknesses of many bidders that need to be improved to qualify for one of the
next admissions. Here we should mention both the lack of business growth
potential and the capacity of team skills. But already in the first stage of
the development of startups, truly promising companies and bright minds for the
next stage of investment have been noticed. We are pleased that Latvia, with
the support of ERDF funding, is becoming a part of global venture capital in
the field of global acceleration funds, where both Latvian accelerators and
every Latvian and international startup compete on equal terms and without
geographical boundaries.”
Accelerators that were chosen
by the Development Finance Institution ALTUM in public selection, have received
15 mln euros from the European Regional Development Fund and public funding
to be invested in companies and startups by 2021. In addition, fund managers
have attracted a further 1.35 mln euros from private investors, increasing
their support to 16.35 mln euros. Currently, it is the largest venture
capital for early-stage business projects that have ever been available in
Latvia.
From more than 600 applications
that were submitted to participate in accelerator programs, 40% were Latvian
representatives or mixed teams, 40% from Central and Eastern Europe, and 20%
from Western Europe, USA, and other countries. Fund managers choose the most
competitive and potentially successful business projects with the most
motivated teams. Commercialization
Reactor specializes in the commercialization of science or deep-tech. Buildit Latvia is geared towards
hardware and internet-of-things, but Overkill
Ventures works with the direction of work environment and business
efficiency enhancement software.
The essence of Accelerator
Funds is to help kick off innovative and promising early-stage businesses that
are designed not only to profit but also to help address local and global
challenges. The new funds are focused on the commercialization phase of
companies and startups in the field of innovation and technology. The biggest
difference between classic venture capital funds and accelerators is that they
not only invest in the business, but also provide training and other benefits
for future growth: mentor lectures from around the world, sales and investor
contacts, technological support, market segmentation, and other opportunities.
Each of the funds also provides pre-seed investments and seed capital
investments.
- 13.02.2019 SAF Tehnika Group posts EUR 490,000 loss in six months of 2018/2018 FY
- 13.02.2019 Estonia's current account ran EUR 13 mln deficit in December
- 13.02.2019 Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga up 0.1% in January - association
- 13.02.2019 Латвия больше не финансовый центр, бум регистраций - в Литве,
- 13.02.2019 New Freeport of Riga Development Programme Provides for Expanded Port Operations
- 13.02.2019 Новая программа развития Рижского свободного порта предусматривает расширение его деятельности
- 13.02.2019 airBaltic в сотрудничестве с Mouzenidis Travel будет выполнять чартерные рейсы на Корфу
- 13.02.2019 20th Vilnius Book Fair will invite guests to watch literary duels
- 13.02.2019 Грузооборот Рижского порта в январе вырос на 2,6%
- 13.02.2019 Исследование: удельный вес теневой экономики в латвийской отрасли таксомоторных перевозок - не менее 80%