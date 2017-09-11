Analytics, Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.02.2019, 22:18
In 2018, construction output in Latvia grew by 21.9%
The most significant output increase (2.1 times) was registered in specialised construction activities related to building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.) as well as demolition and site preparation (of 75.6 %).
In civil engineering, an upturn was recorded in construction of roads and railways (of 22.5%) and construction of utility projects (15.3%), while downturn (of 35.2%) in construction of other civil engineering projects (that includes waterways, port and river piers, industrial complexes, open-air sports grounds, etc.).
Compared to the 4th quarter of 2017, construction output in the 4th quarter of 2018 increased by 21.4% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Rise was recorded in construction of buildings (of 16.6%) and specialised construction activities (47%), while civil engineering fell by 1.1%.
The most notable output increase was registered in specialised construction activities: demolition and site preparation (2.3 times), building completion and finishing (2.1 times), and other specialised construction activities (of 37%).
Decline in civil engineering was influenced by the drop in construction of utility projects (of 9.5%) and construction of other civil engineering projects (56.1%).
Compared to the previous quarter, in the 4th quarter of 2018 construction output (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices) grew by 8.7%, of which construction of buildings by 9% and specialised construction activities by 18.6%, while civil engineering reduced by
5.6%.
Construction output changes
(as%, at constant prices)
2018,
compared to 2017
(calendar adjusted)
Q4 2018, compared to
Q3 2018
(seasonally adjusted)
Q4 2017
(calendar adjusted)
Total
21.9
8.7
21.4
Construction of buildings
25.6
9.0
16.6
Civil engineering
11.6
-5.6
-1.1
Construction of roads and railways (incl. bridges)
22.5
0.7
22.6
Construction of utility projects
15.3
-7.5
-9.5
Construction of other civil engineering projects n.e.c. (water projects and other civil engineering n.e.c.)
-35.2
-20.7
-56.1
Specialised construction activities
27.8
18.6
47.0
Demolition and site preparation
75.6
63.7
125.0
Electrical, plumbing and other construction installation activities
4.0
11.1
19.0
Building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.)
107.9
21.5
112.7
Other specialised construction activities n.e.c.
15.4
11.7
37.0
Building permits granted
In 2018, 3130 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of buildings with the total floor space of 877 thousand m2 (of which 2348 permits were issued for construction of new buildings with the intended floor space of 628.9 thousand m2). Out of the total number, 1925 permits were granted for construction of new single-dwelling buildings with the intended floor space of 405.5 thousand m2.
During the year, 1273 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non-residential buildings with the total floor space of 1030 thousand m2 (833 permits for new buildings with the intended floor space of 563.5 thousand m2). In its turn, 246 building permits were granted for construction of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of 378.4 thousand m2 (160 permits for new buildings with the intended floor space of 245.2 thousand m2).
In the 4th quarter of 2018, 715 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of buildings with the total floor space of 213 thousand m2 (537 permits for new buildings with the intended floor space of 157.9 thousand m2). Out of the total number, 430 permits were granted for construction of new single-dwelling buildings with the intended floor space of 90.5 thousand m2.
During the quarter, 286 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of non-residential buildings with the total floor space of 281.8 thousand m2 (188 permits for new buildings with the intended floor space of 163.2 thousand m2). In its turn, 60 building permits were granted for construction of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of 114.3 thousand m2 (38 permits for new buildings with the intended floor space of 78.3 thousand m2).
- 13.02.2019 SAF Tehnika Group posts EUR 490,000 loss in six months of 2018/2018 FY
- 13.02.2019 Estonia's current account ran EUR 13 mln deficit in December
- 13.02.2019 Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga up 0.1% in January - association
- 13.02.2019 The unemployment rate in Lithuania stood at 6%, in Q4 2018
- 13.02.2019 Латвия больше не финансовый центр, бум регистраций - в Литве,
- 13.02.2019 New Freeport of Riga Development Programme Provides for Expanded Port Operations
- 13.02.2019 Новая программа развития Рижского свободного порта предусматривает расширение его деятельности
- 13.02.2019 airBaltic в сотрудничестве с Mouzenidis Travel будет выполнять чартерные рейсы на Корфу
- 13.02.2019 Грузооборот Рижского порта в январе вырос на 2,6%
- 13.02.2019 Исследование: удельный вес теневой экономики в латвийской отрасли таксомоторных перевозок - не менее 80%