In 2018, construction output in Latvia grew by 21.9%

he latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to 2017, in 2018 construction output1 increased by 21.9% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Construction output rise was observed in all sectors – construction of buildings (of 25.6%), civil engineering (11.6%), and specialised construction activities (27.8%).

The most significant output increase (2.1 times) was registered in specialised construction activities related to building completion and finishing (plastering, floor and wall covering, painting and glazing, etc.) as well as demolition and site preparation (of 75.6 %).





In civil engineering, an upturn was recorded in construction of roads and railways (of 22.5%) and construction of utility projects (15.3%), while downturn (of 35.2%) in construction of other civil engineering projects (that includes waterways, port and river piers, industrial complexes, open-air sports grounds, etc.).





Compared to the 4th quarter of 2017, construction output in the 4th quarter of 2018 increased by 21.4% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Rise was recorded in construction of buildings (of 16.6%) and specialised construction activities (47%), while civil engineering fell by 1.1%.





The most notable output increase was registered in specialised construction activities: demolition and site preparation (2.3 times), building completion and finishing (2.1 times), and other specialised construction activities (of 37%).





Decline in civil engineering was influenced by the drop in construction of utility projects (of 9.5%) and construction of other civil engineering projects (56.1%).





Compared to the previous quarter, in the 4th quarter of 2018 construction output (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices) grew by 8.7%, of which construction of buildings by 9% and specialised construction activities by 18.6%, while civil engineering reduced by

5.6%.













Construction output changes

(as%, at constant prices)



