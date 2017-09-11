Baltic, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 13.02.2019, 22:18
Grocer Rimi's FY sales in Lithuania rise 3.6%
BC, Riga, 12.02.2019.Print version
Rimi Lietuva, one of Lithuania's biggest grocery chains, increased its sales by 3.6% last year compared with 2017 to 324.5 mln euros, not including VAT, informed LETA/BNS.
Rimi Lietuva is part of Rimi Baltic, whose total sales grew by 2.1% to 1.474 bn euros, Sweden's ICA Gruppen, the chain's owner, said in its 2018 annual report.
The group's sales in Latvia rose by 3% to 775.2 mln euros, but sales in Estonia edged down by 0.9% to 374.3 mln euros.
Rimi Baltic had 267 stores in late 2018, including 121 in Latvia, 82 in Estonia and 56 in Lithuania. The chain opened four stores in Latvia and Estonia each last year, and opened one and closed one store in Lithuania.
Other articles:
- 13.02.2019 SAF Tehnika Group posts EUR 490,000 loss in six months of 2018/2018 FY
- 13.02.2019 The unemployment rate in Lithuania stood at 6%, in Q4 2018
- 13.02.2019 Латвия больше не финансовый центр, бум регистраций - в Литве,
- 13.02.2019 Новая программа развития Рижского свободного порта предусматривает расширение его деятельности
- 13.02.2019 airBaltic в сотрудничестве с Mouzenidis Travel будет выполнять чартерные рейсы на Корфу
- 13.02.2019 Number of flights in Lithuanian airspace rises 3.8% to 19,000 in January
- 13.02.2019 20th Vilnius Book Fair will invite guests to watch literary duels
- 13.02.2019 Грузооборот Рижского порта в январе вырос на 2,6%
- 13.02.2019 Freeport of Riga raises cargo turnover 2.6% in January
- 13.02.2019 Baltic fund Livonia Partners buys stake in Estonia's Fenestra window maker