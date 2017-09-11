Cargo, Good for Business, Latvia, Port
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 08.02.2019, 11:30
Cargo turnover at Ventspils Port up 40.1% in January
BC, Riga, 08.02.2019.Print version
Cargo turnover in the northwestern Latvian port of Ventspils rose 40.1% n January from the same period a year ago to 2.071 mln tons, according to information released by the port.
The cargo handled in Ventspils in January included 1.126 mln tons of bulk cargo, up more than three-fold year-on-year, 721,000 tons of liquid cargo, down 21.75%, and 224,000 tons of general cargo, down 1.7% from the same period last year.
In January this year, the port of Ventpils also handled 142 ships, including 107 dry cargo vessels and 35 tankers.
Ventspils is the second largest port in Latvia by cargo turnover.
Other articles:
- 08.02.2019 Over 290 km of state highways in critical condition - Latvijas Valsts Celi
- 08.02.2019 Total value of Latvia’s companies grew to EUR 30.65 bn in 2018 - Lursof
- 07.02.2019 airBaltic Selects New York Headquartered Investment Bank Greenhill as Financial Adviser
- 07.02.2019 Выручка Klaipedos nafta в 2019 году упала на 21%
- 07.02.2019 Швейцарская Mikron Group летом откроет завод в Каунасском районе
- 07.02.2019 Кариньш: решение для продолжения деятельности Латвийского радио 4 и русской и английской версий портала ''lsm.lv'' найдено
- 07.02.2019 Swiss Mikron Group to open production facility in Lithuania's Kaunas in summer
- 07.02.2019 Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta revenue down 21% to EUR 8.7 mln
- 07.02.2019 Латвия обязуется обеспечить гражданам Великобритании благоприятные условия даже в случае Brexit