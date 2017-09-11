Cargo turnover at Ventspils Port up 40.1% in January

Cargo turnover in the northwestern Latvian port of Ventspils rose 40.1% n January from the same period a year ago to 2.071 mln tons, according to information released by the port.

The cargo handled in Ventspils in January included 1.126 mln tons of bulk cargo, up more than three-fold year-on-year, 721,000 tons of liquid cargo, down 21.75%, and 224,000 tons of general cargo, down 1.7% from the same period last year.





In January this year, the port of Ventpils also handled 142 ships, including 107 dry cargo vessels and 35 tankers.





Ventspils is the second largest port in Latvia by cargo turnover.