Friday, 08.02.2019, 10:00
Total value of Latvia’s companies grew to EUR 30.65 bn in 2018 - Lursof
Lursoft said that
the companies analyzed in the survey turned over EUR 51.71 bn and earned EUR
2.54 bn after paying taxes in 2017.
Data shows that 1,790 companies were worth more than EUR 1 bn
each in 2018, with Latvenergo power
utility taking the leading position as its value rose to EUR 2.52 bn last year. Lursoft estimates show that the energy
company’s value has been growing for the last couple of years. The value of Latvenergo is now 2.72 times higher than
in 2017.
The valuation of Latvia’s businesses was carried out in
cooperation with Capitalia, based on
the financial data available in the Lursoft
databases and companies’ historical turnover, growth and profitability
indicators. The companies’ future forecasts and some other factors with the
potential to affect their market value were not included in the estimates.
The Lursoft survey
reveals that the average value of companies was EUR 10,700 in 2018, an increase
of 38.6% against a year before.
Although Latvia’s ten most valuable enterprises are all
concentrated in Riga, the average value of enterprises registered in Riga and
its area was the lowest in Latvia as the value of 11.7% of all Riga-registered
companies was below EUR 1,000.
The average value of businesses grew in all regions of
Latvia last year, with the eastern province of Latgale showing the steepest
rise as the average value of companies there increased by 60.2%. According to Lursof estimates, 61.1% of all companies
in Latgale saw their value rise against 2017.
TOP 10 most valuable Latvia`s enterprises in 2018:
- AS
„Latvenergo”: 2,52 bn EUR;
- SIA
„KRONOSPAN Riga”: 0,75 bn EUR;
- AS
„Latvijas valsts meži”: 0,69 bn EUR;
- SIA
„Mikrotīkls”: 0,67 bn EUR;
- SIA
„Lattelecom”: 0,55 bn EUR;
- SIA
„Rimi Latvia”: 0,53 bn EUR;
- SIA
„Latvijas Mobilais Telefons”: 0,44 bn EUR;
- SIA
„URALCHEM Trading”: 0,38 bn EUR
- SIA
„Severstal Distribution”: 0,37 bn EUR;
- SIA
„Maxima Latvija”: 0,37 bn EUR.
