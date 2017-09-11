Lauma Medical textile products brand plans to increase export

At present Lauma Medical products are sold in 12 countries. The main market is Russia, but products are also sold in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Georgia, as well as in Germany.





The new certificate affirms high quality in all production processes.





Latvian textile manufacturer Lauma Fabrics closed 2017 with EUR 32.513 mln in turnover, which was by 0.5% more than a year before, while its profit declined 11.4 percent to EUR 2.291 million, according to information from Firmas.lv.





Lauma Fabrics, based in the southwestern Latvian city of Liepaja, makes lace, elastic knitted fabric, ribbons, etc. The company was founded in late 2005. Lauma Fabrics belongs to European Lingerie Group (ELG). The company has plants in Latvia, Hungary and Germany.



