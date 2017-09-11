Cargo, Estonia, Good for Business, Logistics, Port, Transport
Wednesday, 06.02.2019, 22:52
Freight carried by rail, via ports increased in Estonia in 2018
Loading of goods totaled 24.5 mln tons, accounting for
nearly two thirds of ports' trade volume, while freight unloaded totaled
11.4 mln tons. Compared to 2017, the figures increased by 4% and 1%,
respectively.
Having reached the last decade's peak in 2011, trade volume
started to fall and in five years, it decreased nearly 30%. Starting from 2017,
trade volumes have started to increase evenly both via ports as well as on the
public railway.
Based on the data for the last three quarters of 2018, it
can be said that the rise in loading of goods has been affected by an increase
in goods in transit on the railway, mainly in the transport of oil products.
Meanwhile, the loading of mixed cargoes and agricultural products has also
increased.
Of freight transportation by rail, domestic shipments
totaled 17 mln tons, accounting for the largest share, 60%, and marking a
decrease of 5% on year. Freight transportation by public railway reached 13.5 mln
tons in 2018, 80% of which were international shipments. Transit
shipments totaled 9.1 mln tons. Freight transport by rail is mainly up due
to an increase in transit shipments, which is larger compared to 2017 by a
fifth. Shipment of imported goods was up 3% and export shipments grew 10%.
Compared to 2011, the volume of freight carried by rail has
decreased by 1.7 times and that of transit shipments 2.5 times. In 2011, 48.3 mln
tons of cargoes were carried by rail, of which transit shipments accounted for
over a half, whereas in 2018, the share amounted to a third of the total
volume. This is mainly due to Russia increasingly using ports instead of
railway for transporting its goods abroad.
Based on the last three quarter of 2018, crude oil and oil
shale account for over half of the freight carried by rail in Estonia with
domestic transportation of oil shale making up most of it. Other
significant categories of freight carried by rail include nitrogen compounds,
fertilizers and liquid refined oil products.
The overview is based on a summary of 12 months' data. The
volume of freight transportation in tons may have been recorded twice as when
it comes to domestic transportation, the same shipment can be carried to the
destination by several operators, one of which is carrying the goods on a
public railway and the other on a private one.
