Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route down 11.3% in January

Estonian ferry operator Tallink Grupp carried 43,034 passengers on the Riga-Stockholm route in January this year, which is an 11.3% drop from the same period in 2018, the company reported to the Tallinn stock exchange.

In January this year, 45,388 ferry passengers were carried between Estonia and Sweden, down 36.9% year-on-year. The number of Tallink passengers traveling between Estonia and Finland dropped 0.6% to 314,265, and the number of passengers carried between Finland and Sweden decreased 5.8% to 146,591.





The total number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries in January 2018 dropped 7.3% y-o-y to 549,278.





Cargo shipping by Tallink ferries increased 4.9% y-o-y to 31,475 units of cargo in January 2019, while the number of the passengers' vehicles carried by Tallink ferries declined 3.6% to 71,236.





Tallink launched ferry traffic between Riga and Stockholm in April 2006. For some time, the company operated two passenger ferries on this route but, starting August 2014, only one ferry, the Isabelle, ran on the Riga-Stockholm route every other day until December 2016, when the cruise ferry Romantika started operating as the second ship on the Riga-Stockholm route, ensuring daily service.