Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route down 11.3% in January
In January this year, 45,388 ferry passengers were carried
between Estonia and Sweden, down 36.9% year-on-year. The number of Tallink passengers traveling between
Estonia and Finland dropped 0.6% to 314,265, and the number of passengers
carried between Finland and Sweden decreased 5.8% to 146,591.
The total number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries in January 2018 dropped
7.3% y-o-y to 549,278.
Cargo shipping by Tallink
ferries increased 4.9% y-o-y to 31,475 units of cargo in January 2019, while
the number of the passengers' vehicles carried by Tallink ferries declined 3.6% to 71,236.
Tallink launched
ferry traffic between Riga and Stockholm in April 2006. For some time, the
company operated two passenger ferries on this route but, starting August 2014,
only one ferry, the Isabelle, ran on the Riga-Stockholm route every other day
until December 2016, when the cruise ferry Romantika started operating as the
second ship on the Riga-Stockholm route, ensuring daily service.
