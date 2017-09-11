Estonia: Magnetic MRO aims to raise EUR 8 mln in bond issue, buy competitor

The aircraft maintenance company Magnetic MRO intends to use the capital about to be raised with the 8 mln euro bond issue for acquiring a competitor and further expanding the company's business, writes LETA/BNS.

"Capital raised with the bond issue will be used for acquiring a competitor operating in the same industry and further expanding Magnetic MRO's business," the company announced.





In order to raise capital, Magnetic MRO arranged a non-public offering of bonds to Baltic institutional investors and private banking customers in December 2018. In primary offering, Magnetic MRO issued bonds in total nominal value of 8 mln euros with option to increase the issue size to 15 mln.





Based on information by Nasdaq CSD, the regional securities depository of the Baltic countries, bonds will be redeemed on Dec. 21, 2021, and investors will receive annual interest of 8% in quarterly payments.





Magnetic MRO also seeks to list bonds on the the Nasdaq Baltic First North market and has submitted a corresponding application to the listing and surveillance committee of Nasdaq Tallinn.





"Magnetic MRO has seen rapid growth fueled by banks and private equity funds. Capital markets are seen as a strategical step to secure the funding of next milestones," Magnetic MRO said in a press release.





Risto Maeots, CEO of Magnetic MRO, said that he believes in a warm reception from the Baltic capital market. He added that entering the public securities market is a carefully planned step in the organization's long-term strategy and the acquisition of a new company using the raised capital is a noteworthy addition to Magnetic MRO's existing portfolio.