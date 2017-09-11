Airport, Estonia, Financial Services, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 05.02.2019, 10:14
Estonia: Magnetic MRO aims to raise EUR 8 mln in bond issue, buy competitor
"Capital raised with the bond issue will be used for
acquiring a competitor operating in the same industry and further expanding
Magnetic MRO's business," the company announced.
In order to raise capital, Magnetic MRO arranged a
non-public offering of bonds to Baltic institutional investors and private
banking customers in December 2018. In primary offering, Magnetic MRO
issued bonds in total nominal value of 8 mln euros with option to increase the
issue size to 15 mln.
Based on information by Nasdaq CSD, the regional securities
depository of the Baltic countries, bonds will be redeemed on Dec. 21, 2021,
and investors will receive annual interest of 8% in quarterly
payments.
Magnetic MRO also seeks to list bonds on the the Nasdaq
Baltic First North market and has submitted a corresponding
application to the listing and surveillance committee of Nasdaq
Tallinn.
"Magnetic MRO has seen rapid growth fueled by banks and
private equity funds. Capital markets are seen as a strategical step to secure
the funding of next milestones," Magnetic MRO said in a press release.
Risto Maeots, CEO of Magnetic MRO, said that he believes in
a warm reception from the Baltic capital market. He added that entering
the public securities market is a carefully planned step in the organization's
long-term strategy and the acquisition of a new company using the raised capital
is a noteworthy addition to Magnetic MRO's existing portfolio.
