Lithuania resumes pig exports to Poland

Lithuania has resumed its exports of pigs to Poland after a break of two months, informed LETA/BNS.

The country's State Food and Veterinary Service said on Monday 180 pigs were taken to a slaughterhouse in Poland from a farm in the northern District of Panevezys on Feb. 3.





"We have swiftly eliminated the pig exports obstacles. During meetings with the neighboring country's veterinary specialists, we coordinated the general principles for the assessment of ASF risks and procedures," Darius Remeika, director of Lithuania's SFVS, said in a statement.





In December, Poland introduced the ban to import Lithuanian pigs and pork bred in Zone II of the ASF where fallen boars have been founds. The Lithuanian government then called the move unfounded.





109 outbreaks of ADF were recorded at pig farms in Poland last year, and 51 such cases were recorded in Lithuania, with 25,400 and 22,700 pigs culled in Poland and Lithuanian respectively. ASF was detected in 4,100 boars in Poland and 3,100 boars in Lithuania.