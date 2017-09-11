Agriculture, Baltic Export, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 05.02.2019, 10:14
Lithuania resumes pig exports to Poland
The country's State Food and Veterinary Service said on
Monday 180 pigs were taken to a slaughterhouse in Poland from a farm in the
northern District of Panevezys on Feb. 3.
"We have swiftly eliminated the pig exports obstacles.
During meetings with the neighboring country's veterinary specialists, we coordinated
the general principles for the assessment of ASF risks and procedures,"
Darius Remeika, director of Lithuania's SFVS, said in a statement.
In December, Poland introduced the ban to import Lithuanian
pigs and pork bred in Zone II of the ASF where fallen boars have been founds.
The Lithuanian government then called the move unfounded.
109 outbreaks of ADF were recorded at pig farms in Poland
last year, and 51 such cases were recorded in Lithuania, with 25,400 and 22,700
pigs culled in Poland and Lithuanian respectively. ASF was detected in 4,100
boars in Poland and 3,100 boars in Lithuania.
- 05.02.2019 Lithuania mulls ending agreements with major tobacco producers
- 05.02.2019 Estonia: Magnetic MRO aims to raise EUR 8 mln in bond issue, buy competitor
- 04.02.2019 Avg price of Tallinn apartments up over 6% on year in January
- 04.02.2019 Germany to invest EUR 110 mln into military infrastructure in Lithuania, defmin says
- 04.02.2019 Белорусские пункты пропуска на границе с Литвой объединит современная система связи
- 04.02.2019 Food wheat price increases 21% in December 2018 on December 2017
- 04.02.2019 После Brexit товары из Великобритании будут облагаться налогом
- 04.02.2019 LGC Cargo gets no permission to carry freight across Lithuania
- 04.02.2019 Откуда иностранцы возьмут электрички для Латвии?
- 04.02.2019 Language learning app founded in Estonia named Google Play's best application of 2018