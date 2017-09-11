Estonia: Merko to build public water supply, sewerage systems at Saku for EUR 6.4 mln

Companies of the listed Estonian construction group Merko Ehitus are about to build water supply and sewerage piping in several areas of the Saku municipality not far from Tallinn for 6.4 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.

A consortium consisting of AS Merko Infra and AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, both part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Saku Maja entered into a contract on Thursday to perform design and construction works of water supply and sewerage piping in the Metsanurme, Kasemetsa and Uksnurme areas of the Saku municipality in Harju County, Merko told the stock exchange.





The contract includes establishing public water supply and sewerage system supply points for approximately 1,500 registered immovables as well as renewing of road surfaces.





The contract value is approximately 6.4 million euros plus value added tax. Works will start in the early summer of 2019 and are scheduled to be completed in June 2021.





AS Merko Infra is a builder of external networks of water, sewerage and gas pipelines, installer of sewerage pump rooms as well as builder and renovator of storm water systems. Additionally, the company engages in designing and building of medium- and high-voltage substations and electrical lines.





AS Merko Ehitus Eesti offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.