Kcell, the leading mobile operator in Kazakhstan appoints Kaspars Kukelis, Latvian Honor Consul in Kazakhstan as a Chief Executive

Kcell Joint Stock Company, the leading provider of mobile telecommunications services in Kazakhstan, announced that the company's Board of Directors appointed Kaspars Kcell as Chief Executive Officer of Kcell JSC, effective from 29 January 2019. A few days ago, changes in the composition of the Board of Directors also took place at the company.

Mr. Kukelis has more than 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry, having held a number of leading management positions in industry companies. Mr. Kukelis served as Chief Commercial Officer at Kcell JSC, and prior to that he was marketing department director. Since 2017, he was Chief Director for Retail Segment of Kazakhtelecom JSC and a member of its Management Board, as well as an Independent Director of the Board of Directors of Altel JSC.

Mr. Kukelis graduated from the Kazakhstan State Academy of Management with a degree in Economics, and has an EMBA degree from Harvard Business School, Boston.

Since 2010 Mr. Kukelis is an Honorary Consul of the Republic of Latvia in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kcell JSC was established in 1998, when it was founded by GSM Kazakhstan and Kazakhtelecom to design, construct and operate a cellular telecommunications network in the Republic of Kazakhstan, using the GSM. The commercial business started in 1999 by launching direct sales and a network of distributors. Kcell JSC has been a listed company on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) since 2016.