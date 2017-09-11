Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Latvia, Telecomunications
Kcell, the leading mobile operator in Kazakhstan appoints Kaspars Kukelis, Latvian Honor Consul in Kazakhstan as a Chief Executive
Mr. Kukelis has more than 20 years’ experience
in the telecommunications industry, having held a number of leading
management positions in industry companies. Mr. Kukelis served as Chief
Commercial Officer at Kcell JSC, and prior to that
he was marketing department director. Since 2017, he was Chief
Director for Retail Segment of Kazakhtelecom JSC and
a member of its Management Board, as well as an Independent
Director of the Board of Directors of Altel JSC.
Mr. Kukelis graduated from the Kazakhstan State Academy
of Management with a degree in Economics, and has an EMBA
degree from Harvard Business School, Boston.
Since 2010 Mr. Kukelis is an Honorary Consul
of the Republic of Latvia in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kcell JSC was established in 1998, when it was
founded by GSM Kazakhstan and Kazakhtelecom to design,
construct and operate a cellular telecommunications network in the
Republic of Kazakhstan, using the GSM. The commercial business started in
1999 by launching direct sales and a network of distributors. Kcell
JSC has been a listed company on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) since
2016.
- 31.01.2019 Почетный консул Латвии в Республике Казахстан Каспар Кукелис назначен главным исполнительным директорам компании Kcell
