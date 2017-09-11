Lux Express passenger numbers on Russian routes up 7% on year during holidays

Estonian bus operator Lux Express carried 19,800 passengers from Estonian cities to St. Petersburg during the holidays, marking a 7% increase compared to the year before, informed LETA/BNS.

During the period of Christmas and the turn of the year celebrations from Dec. 20 to Jan. 13, the number of passengers on routes from Estonia to St. Petersburg grew 30%, Lux Express said.

In addition to passengers from Estonia and Russia, the largest share of passengers came from Latvia, the United Kingdom, Finland, Norway and Germany. The largest yearly increase was observed among UK and Norwegian nationals, 144 and 55%, respectively. The number of German nationals traveling with Lux Express, however, decreased 39% on year.

The number of Russian tourists traveling to Estonia to celebrate the holidays increased as well, the most popular destinations included Tallinn, cities in East-Viru County, Tartu, Parnu and Haapsalu.

As we knew as early as several months before the holidays that interest in journeys from Estonia to Russia and vice versa would increase, we organized 43 additional journeys on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg route, Rait Remmel, CEO of ZAO Evrolains, a Russian subsidiary of Lux Express, was quoted in a press release as saying.





Remmel said that in addition to European tourists, the services of Lux Express were also used during the holidays by Cuban, Brazilian and Paraguayan nationals.





Lux Express is part of the Mootor Grupp AS group of companies and operates in seven European countries. The company services bus lines in Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki, Riga, Vilnius, Warsaw and Minsk.





On the St. Petersburg-Tallinn-St. Petersburg line, Lux Express operates up to eight departures per day and 110 departures per week in both directions.