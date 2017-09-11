Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
Lux Express passenger numbers on Russian routes up 7% on year during holidays
During the period of Christmas and the turn of the year
celebrations from Dec. 20 to Jan. 13, the number of passengers on routes from
Estonia to St. Petersburg grew 30%, Lux Express said.
In addition to passengers from Estonia and Russia, the
largest share of passengers came from Latvia, the United Kingdom, Finland,
Norway and Germany. The largest yearly increase was observed among UK and
Norwegian nationals, 144 and 55%, respectively. The number of German nationals
traveling with Lux Express, however, decreased 39% on year.
The number of Russian tourists traveling to Estonia to
celebrate the holidays increased as well, the most popular destinations
included Tallinn, cities in East-Viru County, Tartu, Parnu and Haapsalu.
As we knew as early as several months before the holidays
that interest in journeys from Estonia to Russia and vice versa would increase,
we organized 43 additional journeys on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg route, Rait Remmel, CEO of ZAO Evrolains, a Russian subsidiary of Lux Express, was quoted in a press
release as saying.
Remmel said that in addition to European tourists, the
services of Lux Express were also
used during the holidays by Cuban, Brazilian and Paraguayan nationals.
Lux Express is
part of the Mootor Grupp AS group of
companies and operates in seven European countries. The company services bus
lines in Tallinn, St. Petersburg, Helsinki, Riga, Vilnius, Warsaw and Minsk.
On the St. Petersburg-Tallinn-St. Petersburg line, Lux
Express operates up to eight departures per day and 110 departures per week in
both directions.
