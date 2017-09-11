Board of the Bank of Lithuania issues two new licences

The Bank of Lithuania has granted UAB iyzi Payments a payment institution licence authorising the provision of the following payment services established in the Republic of Lithuania Law on Payments: direct debits, card payments, credit transfers, issuance of payment instruments and/or acquisition of payment transactions.

The company is 100% owned by IYZI ODEME VE ELEKTRONIK PARA HIZMETLERI ANONIM SIRKETI (“IYZICO”), a payment institution licensed in Turkey. Through its business, IYZICO intends to expand trade between Turkey and EU countries.





UAB H PAY & GO has been granted an electronic money institution licence, granting the right to issue electronic money and provide the following payment services laid down in the Republic of Lithuania Law on Payments: direct debits, credit transfers, issuance of payment instruments and/or acquisition of payment transactions. The company is 100% owned by VZV Group B.V. (the Netherlands). It intends to offer its services in Lithuania, the UK, Portugal, France and Spain, later – across the entire EU.





