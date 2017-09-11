Klaipeda port lifts FY revenue 7% to record EUR 64 mln

The Lithuanian seaport of Klaipeda said its pretax profit rose by 9 % last year compared with 2017 to 34.7 mln euros as revenue increased by 7% to an all-time high of 63.7 mln euros, informed LETA/BNS.

Martynas Armonaitis, the port's CFO, said revenue from port dues grew last year.





"The number of ships rose last year, and so did our revenue", he said at a news conference on Thursday.





Deputy Harbor Master Eduardas Ringis said 355 vessels longer than 200 meters entered the port in 2018, up from 267 in 2017. The total number of ship arrivals in Klaipeda increased from 6,570 to 7,100 ships.





"The highlight of the year was the arrival, at the end of the year, of the largest vessel ever not only for our port, but also for the entire region," Ringis said, referring to the MSC Ingy, the biggest container ship of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).





"We became the second port capable of accommodating such vessels," he added.





Unfavorable weather conditions affected ship traffic in Klaipeda for a total of 109 hours, the deputy harbor master said.





Some 38.8 mln euros were invested in the Klaipeda port last year and another 48.3 mln euros are planned to be invested this year.





Plans call for investing a total of 477 mln euros in the port in 2019 through 2022, including 93.7 mln euros in EU funds.