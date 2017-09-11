Cargo, Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Klaipeda port lifts FY revenue 7% to record EUR 64 mln
Martynas Armonaitis,
the port's CFO, said revenue from port dues grew last year.
"The number of ships rose last year, and so did
our revenue", he said at a news conference on Thursday.
Deputy Harbor Master Eduardas Ringis said 355 vessels longer than 200 meters entered the
port in 2018, up from 267 in 2017. The total number of ship arrivals in
Klaipeda increased from 6,570 to 7,100 ships.
"The highlight of the year was the arrival, at the end
of the year, of the largest vessel ever not only for our port, but also
for the entire region," Ringis said, referring to the MSC Ingy, the
biggest container ship of Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC).
"We became the second port capable of
accommodating such vessels," he added.
Unfavorable weather conditions affected ship traffic in
Klaipeda for a total of 109 hours, the deputy harbor master said.
Some 38.8 mln euros were invested in the Klaipeda port last
year and another 48.3 mln euros are planned to be invested this year.
Plans call for investing a total of 477 mln euros in the
port in 2019 through 2022, including 93.7 mln euros in EU funds.
