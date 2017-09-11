Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Investments, Real Estate
Novira to build residential quarter in Rocca al Mare, Tallinn
Property developers Novira Capital are about to build a residential quarter next to the Estonian Open Air Museum in the Tallinn district of Rocca al Mare for 14 mln euros, reported LETA/BNS.
The development will be made up of eight buildings of three storeys each on a seaside plot of 2.5 hectares. In each of the houses there will be six apartments, an elevator and an underground parking level.
The first four buildings of the Merirahu Kodu development are scheduled for completion at the beginning of the summer of 2019, the company said.
The main contractor in the project is Mitt & Perlebach. The apartments are designed by architect Martin Aunin and interior architect Pille Lausmae.
Novira Capital is an internationally owned company that finances and develops real estate projects in Tallinn and Riga.
