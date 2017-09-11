Wind farm planned in Lithuania's Telsiai District

L-Vejas, a Lithuanian capital company, is planning to develop a 60MW wind farm in Lithuania's northwestern district of Telsiai. The company does not disclose the value of the investment, reported LETA/BNS.

Saulius Velicka, the head of L-Vejas, says the company is holding negotiations with investors at the moment and plans to produce necessary documents by the end of this year.





"Not all territorial planning documents have been finished, and it might take until the end of this year. We are still holding talks with investors (…) It will be around 60MW. And the investor should be a Lithuanian-capital company," Velicka told.





In his words, his company was established specifically for the project, and Telsiai District was chosen due to its "low level of urbanization."





The company plans to install up to 26 wind turbines with a nominal value of up 4.8MW.