Freeport of Riga plans to reload 35 mln to 37.9 mln tons of cargo this year

The Freeport of Riga Authority projects the port’s cargo turnover for this year at 35 mln to 37.9 mln tons, the port authority’s representative Inga Sabovica told LETA.

She said that the port’s annual budget was drafted taking into consideration a cautious cargo turnover forecast, which was based on stevedores’ cargo handling plans.





According to the cautious forecast, the freeport’s annual cargo turnover is projected at 35 mln tons in 2019, which would be a 3.8 % reduction against 2018. According to the optimistic forecast, the port’s annual cargo turnover this year might reach 37.9 mln tons, which would be a 4.1% increase against last year.





The Freeport of Riga reloaded 36.432 mln tons in 2018, up 8.2 % against a year before, according to information released by the port.





In 2017, the Freeport of Riga handled 33.675 mln tons of cargo.





Riga is the largest port in Latvia by cargo turnover and the number of ship passengers.