Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 21.01.2019, 10:02
Citadele Bank lends EUR 3.4 mln for residential project in Sampeteris
She also informed that the first stage of the development
project is expected to cost EUR 5.5 mln and the project’s total cost estimate
is EUR 21 mln. The residential project is being developed by Dvalcomm Group, a member of Astor Group.
Two residential houses with 72 apartments, 55 to 130 square
meters large, will be built during the first stage of the IRIS Shampeteris
Apartments project. The first apartment house with 24 apartments is scheduled for
completion at the end of February this year, and the second building with 48
apartments should be ready by the beginning of the summer.
The project includes four stages providing for construction
of several residential buildings with some 300 apartments.
Astor Group, which
specializes in real estate development, has built more than 30,000 residential
and commercial buildings in various countries of the world. In Latvia, the
developer has invested in large residential and commercial projects like
construction of shopping centers, hotels and food plants, as well as in IT
projects.
According to information available at Firmas.lv, Dyalcomm
Group belongs to Israeli citizen Tsipora
Rubanenko (50%) and Russian citizens Georgy
Isayev (22.01%), Vladimir Breyer
(9.99%), Yuri Ridzel (9 %) and Pavel Iglin (9%).
At the end of September 2018, Citadele was the fourth largest bank in Latvia by assets.
- 21.01.2019 Technical design project of air traffic control tower at Riga Airport to cost EUR 2.3 mln
- 21.01.2019 В Рижском порту будет меньше круизных пассажиров
- 21.01.2019 Rigas Satiksme halts procurement procedures for Skanste tram line
- 21.01.2019 Liepaja port expects turnover in 2019 to be similar as in 2018
- 21.01.2019 Freeport of Riga plans to reload 35 mln to 37.9 mln tons of cargo this year
- 18.01.2019 Оборот рынка жилья в Литве в 2018 году вырос на 11,8%
- 18.01.2019 Латвия уменьшила сеть маршрутов междугородних автобусов на 725 тыс. км
- 18.01.2019 Рост объемов приграничной торговли алкоголем замедлился