Latvijas Dzelzcels railway company posts 16% rise in turnover
49.3 mln tons of cargo have been carried on Latvijas Dzelzcels infrastructure, which
is by 12.5% more than in 2017.
Berzins said that cooperation among all ports and Latvijas
dzelzcels is essential in increasing cargo turnover.
Latvijas Dzelzcels reports increase of cargo in almost all
segment. Coal cargo has risen by 28.2% to 22.6 mln tons, accounting for 46% of
all cargos. Grain and flour products cargo reached 2.8 mln tons or by 63.3%
more than in 2017. Chemical cargos increased 36.3 %, timber cargos – by 50.7%,
mineral cargos by 29.5%.
Most of the cargos were carried to and from Russia – 66.5%,
but there was also a rise in cargo transportation with Belarus (27.1%).
Cargo transportation in cooperation with Latvia’s three
largest ports – Riga, Ventspils and Liepaja – has also risen, reaching 40.5 mln
tons, up 11%.
The number of passengers carried on Latvijas Dzelzcels infrastructure also increased 4.3% to 18.2 mln.
Berzins said that Latvijas
Dzelzcels this year will continue strengthening cooperation with the
existing customers and will offer cargo services in coopertion with the Asian
countries.
Latvijas Dzelzcels
is a fully state-owned enterprise managing public railway infrastructure. It is
the leading company of the LDz Group.
