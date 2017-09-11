Latvijas Dzelzcels railway company posts 16% rise in turnover

Turnover of Latvijas Dzelzcels railway company last year exceeded EUR 209.4 mln, which is by 16 % from 2017, the company’s president Edvins Berzins told the press today.

49.3 mln tons of cargo have been carried on Latvijas Dzelzcels infrastructure, which is by 12.5% more than in 2017.





Berzins said that cooperation among all ports and Latvijas dzelzcels is essential in increasing cargo turnover.





Latvijas Dzelzcels reports increase of cargo in almost all segment. Coal cargo has risen by 28.2% to 22.6 mln tons, accounting for 46% of all cargos. Grain and flour products cargo reached 2.8 mln tons or by 63.3% more than in 2017. Chemical cargos increased 36.3 %, timber cargos – by 50.7%, mineral cargos by 29.5%.





Most of the cargos were carried to and from Russia – 66.5%, but there was also a rise in cargo transportation with Belarus (27.1%).





Cargo transportation in cooperation with Latvia’s three largest ports – Riga, Ventspils and Liepaja – has also risen, reaching 40.5 mln tons, up 11%.





The number of passengers carried on Latvijas Dzelzcels infrastructure also increased 4.3% to 18.2 mln.





Berzins said that Latvijas Dzelzcels this year will continue strengthening cooperation with the existing customers and will offer cargo services in coopertion with the Asian countries.





Latvijas Dzelzcels is a fully state-owned enterprise managing public railway infrastructure. It is the leading company of the LDz Group.