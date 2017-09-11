Riga nominated for European Best Destination 2019 title

The Latvian capital city Riga has been included in the list of 20 European cities nominated for this year’s European Best Destination title, Live Riga representative Anna Blaua told BC.

During last year’s vote Riga was included in the top 5 of the European best destinations, receiving votes both from local residents and voters abroad.





Blaua said that the European Best Destination will be selected in an online vote at www.europeanbestdestination.com. The vote will last until February 5. Everybody can participate in the vote, casting their vote once a week from one device.





This year 20 European cities will compete for the title – Riga, Athens, Brussels, London, Vienna, Cavtat, Malaga, Monte Isole, Berlin, Florence, Budapest, Braga, Bratislava, Paris, Sainte-Maxime, Metz, Geneva, Poznan, Dinant, Kotor.





Riga Tourism Development Bureau’s board chairwoman Vita Jermolovica said that nomination for the European Best Destination is a proof that Latvian capital is not only popular among foreign tourists, but is also recognized in international tourism environment.





Polish city of Wroclaw was voted European Best Destination in 2018.