Latvian-made Leg&go balance bike wins international Design & Innovation Award

eg&go balance bike for children made by Cesis-based company Shaman Inventions has been recognized the most innovative and modern urban bike in a bike industry competition Design & Innovation Award 2019, the company’s representative Elina Kreslina reported.

Leg&go is Latvian-made wood construction bike that can be transformed in eight different ways. The construction can be adjusted according to age, size and preference and turned from a balance bike into a pedal bike, a rocking elephant or a snow bike, and is suitable for children from six months up to six years.





The Design & Innovation Award competition has been organized since 2013.