Nordecon to build national defense buildings at Tapa for EUR 10.7 mln

The listed Estonian builder Nordecon and the Center for Defense Investment entered into a contract for services for the construction of an assembly area at the military base of the Estonian defense forces at Tapa, the cost of the project without value added tax is 10.7 mln euros, informed LETA/BNS.

The works include the construction of various buildings and structures, such as universal halls for accommodation, catering, and for repairing technology, as well as roads, camping areas and trestles, Nordecon told the stock exchange.





The construction is set to begin in January this year and will be completed in January 2020.

Nordecon is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. The group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden.





The parent of the group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the group in 2017 was 231 mln euros. Currently, Nordecon Group employs close to 700 people. Since May 2006, the company's shares have been quoted on the main list of the Tallinn stock exchange.