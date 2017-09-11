Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:51
Nordecon to build national defense buildings at Tapa for EUR 10.7 mln
The works include the construction of various buildings and
structures, such as universal halls for accommodation, catering, and for
repairing technology, as well as roads, camping areas and trestles, Nordecon told the stock exchange.
The construction is set to begin in January this year and
will be completed in January 2020.
Nordecon is a
group of construction companies whose core business is construction project
management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures
segment. The group operates in Estonia, Ukraine, Finland and Sweden.
The parent of the group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia.
The consolidated revenue of the group in 2017 was 231 mln euros. Currently, Nordecon Group employs close to 700
people. Since May 2006, the company's shares have been quoted on the main list
of the Tallinn stock exchange.
- 18.01.2019 Оборот рынка жилья в Литве в 2018 году вырос на 11,8%
- 18.01.2019 Рост объемов приграничной торговли алкоголем замедлился
- 18.01.2019 Pension funds invest EUR 175 mln in Estonia in 2018
- 18.01.2019 airBaltic to Receive Market Leader Award by ATW for the Second Year in a Row
- 18.01.2019 Finnish police suspect 3 Finns, 12 Estonians of large-scale tax evasion in construction
- 18.01.2019 SEB: Estonian companies' export to Germany should be more diverse
- 18.01.2019 Рижский порт планирует в этом году грузооборот в размере 35-37,9 млн тонн
- 18.01.2019 В аэропорту Рига построят пятый перрон
- 18.01.2019 Во время поездки на автобусе пристегиваются 56% жителей Латвии
- 18.01.2019 ГАО Latvijas dzelzceļš в 2018 году продемонстрировало лучшие результаты за последние три года