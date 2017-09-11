Estonia's current account ran EUR 114 mln surplus in November

A flash estimate published by the Bank of Estonia on Friday puts the Estonian current account at 114 mln euros in surplus in November 2018, reported LETA/BNS.

The surplus on the goods and services account increased by 30 mln euros from a year earlier to 163 mln euros. Goods exports were up by 11% over the year and imports by 7%, and so the goods account moved into surplus by 24 mln euros for the first time in several years, the central bank said.





The surplus on the services account declined by 9 mln euros from a year earlier however, to 138 mln euros. Services exports were up 2% over the year and imports 5 percent. The net outflow of investment income and current transfers, or the primary and secondary income accounts, increased by 45 mln euros to 48 mln euros.





The current and capital accounts were in surplus by a total of 170 mln euros, meaning that the Estonian economy was a net lender to the rest of the world, so the country as a whole invested more financial assets abroad than it received from there.





The Bank of Estonia publishes the flash estimate of the balance of payments monthly for the last month but one.



