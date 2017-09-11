Demography, Estonia, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.01.2019, 22:52
Number of births in Estonia climbs 5.5% in 2018
Boys numbered 7,289 and girls 6,981 among the children born
during the year, on Monday.
There were 231 pairs of twins, including 84 pairs of
boys, 68 pairs of girls and 79 mixed pairs, as well as two sets of triplets.
In 2017, a total of 13,520 births were registered.
In a breakdown by county, births numbered 1,030 in East
Viru County, 1,859 in Harju County, 70 in Hiiu County, 275 in Jarva County, 234
in Jogeva County, 188 in Laane County, 881 in Parnu County, 219 in Polva
County, 321 in Rapla County, 307 in Saare County, 5,167 in Tallinn, 2,053 in Tartu
County, 252 in Valga County, 459 in Viljandi County, 327 in Voru County and 628
in West Viru County.
The most popular boys' names last year were Robin, Oliver,
Mattias, Rasmus, Kristofer, Sebastian, Karl, Robert, Henri and Nikita, and the
most popular girls' names Sofia, Mia, Lenna, Maria, Emily, Emma, Saskia,
Eliise, Emilia and Nora.
The number of deaths registered during the year was 15,674.
Marriages numbered 5,949, including 552 marriages registered
by members of the clergy. A total of 2,545 marriages were divorced. A new name
was given to 1,469 people, including a new first name to 308 people, a new
surname to 1,048 people and a new first name and a new surname to 113 people.
In 2017, 13,520 births and 6,051 marriages were registered
in Estonia, including 558 marriages by members of the clergy. Besides,
2,642 marriages were divorced, 15,478 deaths registered and a name change
registered for 1,437 people.
- 18.01.2019 Оборот рынка жилья в Литве в 2018 году вырос на 11,8%
- 18.01.2019 Рост объемов приграничной торговли алкоголем замедлился
- 18.01.2019 Крупнейшая община иностранцев в Литве – украинская
- 18.01.2019 Ukrainians become largest foreign community in Lithuania
- 18.01.2019 Pension funds invest EUR 175 mln in Estonia in 2018
- 18.01.2019 airBaltic to Receive Market Leader Award by ATW for the Second Year in a Row
- 18.01.2019 Finnish police suspect 3 Finns, 12 Estonians of large-scale tax evasion in construction
- 18.01.2019 SEB: Estonian companies' export to Germany should be more diverse
- 18.01.2019 Рижский порт планирует в этом году грузооборот в размере 35-37,9 млн тонн
- 18.01.2019 В аэропорту Рига построят пятый перрон