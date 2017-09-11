Analytics, Demography, Good for Business, Lithuania, Statistics

Lithuania posts best migration figures since EU membership

BC, Vilnius, 11.01.2019.
Lithuania lost almost 3,300 people due to emigration last year, the latest figures from the country's statistics office, Statistics Lithuania, showed on Friday.

It was the best result since Lithuania joined the European Union in 2004.


The official figures who slightly more than 32,200 people left the country last year, and more than 28,900 arrive in Lithuania.




