Lithuania's Kamineros Grupe cleared for expansion at Klaipeda port

In a reversal of its earlier decision, a special government commission has ruled that Lithuania's railway and seaport cargo handling group Kamineros Grupe meets national security interests, giving the green light its expansion at the port of Klaipeda, informed LETA/BNS.

The Commission for Coordination of Protection of Facilities of Importance to Ensuring National Security reversed its decision following the acquittal of Arunas Tuma, who controls the group.





The commission ruled last February that the Kaminera Cargo Terminal did not meet national security interests. Its decision was based on information that Tuma had allegedly committed a crime, but the Vilnius Regional Court acquitted him in June. The judgment is not final, however, and the Lithuanian Supreme Court is likely to issue its final ruling next year.





Kamineros Grupe contested the commission's decision in court. While the dispute was still ongoing, the Kaminera Cargo Terminal on August 29 asked the commission to reconsider its decision, told Tomas Berzinskas, advisor to the prime minister.





"Since the court's ruling clearing Tuma of the charges had taken effect by the time the request was filed, the commission replied on September 18 that the company was meeting national security interests," he told.





Kaminera was the only bidder for the lease of a new 200-square-meter plot of land bordering the company's cargo terminal in the southern part of the Klaipeda port.





Vaidas Inta, the terminal's director, said the company planned to use the land for warehousing and cargo handling.





Kamineros Grupe's consolidated revenue rose by 2 percent in 2017 compared with 2016 to 45.3 million euros. It posted 457,000 euros in net losses last year.