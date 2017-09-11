Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic Carries 18% More Passengers During Ten Months of 2018
Martin
Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Even though market conditions in
the aviation industry have changed due rising fuel prices and US dollar
exchange rate, we were able to continue our sustainable growth path. Airbus A220-300 fuel savings have
reached 22%, providing excellent operational efficiency.”
“So
far this year a total of six Airbus A220-300 aircraft have joined our fleet,
adding the additional capacity we now see reflected in the growing traffic and
revenue figures. By the end of 2019, we plan to have already 22 Airbus A220-300
aircraft on our fleet,” Martin Gauss added.
During
the first ten months of 2018 airBaltic
has operated 47 417 flights.
In October 2018, the
airline performed 5
123 flights, or 12% more
than in the same period of 2017. The airline’s load factor, which represents
the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats,
during first ten months of 2018 was at a level of 77%,
but in October 2018 – 75%.
The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic during the first ten months of 2018 reached a level of 87%. This means that more
than 87 out of every 100 airBaltic
flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15
minutes. In October, punctuality indicator reached 93%.
