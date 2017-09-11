airBaltic Carries 18% More Passengers During Ten Months of 2018

The Latvian airline airBaltic has carried 3 553 386 or 18% more passengers during the first ten months of 2018 than in the same period last year to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle East. In October 2018, 384 493 passengers or 21% more than last year travelled with airBaltic, informed airBaltic.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “Even though market conditions in the aviation industry have changed due rising fuel prices and US dollar exchange rate, we were able to continue our sustainable growth path. Airbus A220-300 fuel savings have reached 22%, providing excellent operational efficiency.”

“So far this year a total of six Airbus A220-300 aircraft have joined our fleet, adding the additional capacity we now see reflected in the growing traffic and revenue figures. By the end of 2019, we plan to have already 22 Airbus A220-300 aircraft on our fleet,” Martin Gauss added.

During the first ten months of 2018 airBaltic has operated 47 417 flights. In October 2018, the airline performed 5 123 flights, or 12% more than in the same period of 2017. The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, during first ten months of 2018 was at a level of 77%, but in October 2018 – 75%.

The 15-minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic during the first ten months of 2018 reached a level of 87%. This means that more than 87 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes. In October, punctuality indicator reached 93%.