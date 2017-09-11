Riga Marathon added to world's most prestigious marathon league

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has confirmed the Lattelecom Riga Marathon’s compliance with the prestigious Gold Label, informed LETA.

The Lattelecom Riga Marathon will be a Gold Label marathon for the first time on May 19, 2019, becoming the only marathon in Northern Europe to have entered the league of the world’s most prestigious marathons alongside Berlin, Tokyo, London, Boston, New York, Prague.





The Gold Label gives Riga the status of the most significant marathon in Northern Europe – it will generate a further interest in Riga as one of the ultimate marathon tourism destinations, as well as further stimulate the growth of running as the most popular public sport in Latvia.





In 2018, only 36 marathons worldwide were allowed to use the IAAF Gold Label (of which only 11 were in Europe) including the marathons of Tokyo, Paris, Prague, New York, London, Boston, Berlin, Amsterdam.





“The IAAF Label Road Races program recognizes the world’s leading road races. An IAAF Label denotes high standards in event organisation, full application of the IAAF Competition Rules, the local government’s support for the event, a commitment by the organizer to the advancement of the sport, and concrete steps in the global fight against doping. The IAAF Labels also categorize the best elite races, providing a guide for athletes, fans and media to the world’s finest competitions. For events with a mass participation component, Labels also signify superior standards in safety and runner experience. We congratulate the organizers of the Lattelecom Riga Marathon for their well-deserved IAAF Gold Label, and wish them and the participants all the best for the next edition of the race”, remarked IAAF President Sebastian Coe.





It is anticipated that next year, thanks to the IAAF Gold Label, the Lattelecom Riga Marathon will host a record number of international participants from more than 80 countries as well as attract the most ambitious group of elite runners.





"Twelve years ago, when we began organizing the marathon, we didn’t dare to dream of the marathon being included among the world’s most prestigious marathons. I want to emphasize that thousands of marathons take place worldwide; being included in the highest level is not an accident, but rather the result of the long-term, goal-oriented work of our team and partners, as well as the conviction that we are able to play in the top league. An IAAF Gold Label is not merely a recognition of our achievements, but also an enormous responsibility to become a benchmark of excellence for other marathons worldwide,” states Aigars Nords, Race Director of Lattelecom Riga Marathon.