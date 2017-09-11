NE Estonian municipality supports establishment of new oil shale mine

The council of the rural municipality of Luganuse in northeastern Estonia on Wednesday backed giving permission to the state-owned energy group Eesti Energia to set up a new oil shale mine in the municipality's territory, the news portal of public broadcaster ERR information referred LETA/BNS.

The decision was adopted by votes 12 to six, with one abstention.





ERR also said that residents of the municipality hope that before starting work to establish the Uus-Kivioli (New Kivioili) mine, Eesti Energia fulfills the promises it has made with respect to the Aidu open pit mine that was closed six years ago.





The chairman of the council of Luganuse, Risto Lindeberg, said that Eesti Energia has pledged to fulfill the promises it made to residents and the municipality in connection with the Aidu mine.

Plans are for the new mine, the second biggest oil shale mine in Estonia, to start work in 2025 and extract up to six million tons of oil shale per year. That is compared with 15.6 mln tons extracted in Estonia annually at present. The mine is estimated employ approximately 700 people and the Eesti Energia mining subsidiary Enefit Kaevandused has sought a mining permit for 30 years.