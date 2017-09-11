Energy, Estonia, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.11.2018, 12:22
NE Estonian municipality supports establishment of new oil shale mine
The decision was adopted by votes 12 to six, with one
abstention.
ERR also said that residents of the municipality hope that
before starting work to establish the Uus-Kivioli (New Kivioili) mine, Eesti
Energia fulfills the promises it has made with respect to the Aidu open pit
mine that was closed six years ago.
The chairman of the council of Luganuse, Risto Lindeberg,
said that Eesti Energia has pledged to fulfill the promises it made to
residents and the municipality in connection with the Aidu mine.
Plans are for the new mine, the second biggest oil shale
mine in Estonia, to start work in 2025 and extract up to six million tons of
oil shale per year. That is compared with 15.6 mln tons extracted in
Estonia annually at present. The mine is estimated employ approximately 700
people and the Eesti Energia mining subsidiary Enefit Kaevandused has
sought a mining permit for 30 years.
- 15.11.2018 Литва ждет разрешения на экспорт пшеницы в Китай
- 15.11.2018 Чистая прибыль Amber Grid в 2018 году сократилась до 7,7 млн. евро
- 15.11.2018 Net profit of Tallinna Sadam totals EUR 18.1 mln in Q3
- 15.11.2018 Electricity bills of Elektrum customers in Latvia to grow 0-15% next year
- 15.11.2018 Lithuania's Litgrid sees Q1-3 net profit slump to EUR 2.68 mln
- 15.11.2018 Lithuania may get green light for wheat exports to China
- 14.11.2018 Объявят конкурс эскизов для павильона Латвии на "Expo 2020" в Дубае
- 14.11.2018 In 3Q 2018, a decrease in the number of building permits issued for the construction of new buildings was observed in Lithuania
- 14.11.2018 Older persons are becoming more active in the labour market in Estonia
- 14.11.2018 New jobs could be created in Ida-Virumaa