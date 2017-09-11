Cooperation, Good for Business, Lithuania, Russia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.11.2018, 12:51
Ratification opens way for Lithuanian-Russian joint border projects worth EUR 26 mln
Karolis Vaitkevicius,
spokesman for the Lithuanian interior minister, says the countries will now be
able to sign contracts and start implementing projects.
"The agreement was signed by the European Commission,
Lithuania and Russia at the end of last year. Ratification under Russian
law is a prerequisite for the entry into force of the agreement, and, at the
same time, for the implementation of the program in Russia's territory," told the spokesman.
On the Lithuanian side, the agreement was signed by the
Interior Ministry and was not subject to ratification by the Seimas, he said,
adding that financing agreements regarding the programs with Latvia,
Poland and Finland had been ratified by the Russian Duma earlier.
The Lithuania-Russia program provides for 25.5 mln euros in
funding, with 17 mln euros to be allocated by the EU and another 8.5 mln euros
to be contributed by Russia.
The agreement with Lithuania, signed in late 2017,
covers joint border projects between Russia's Kaliningrad region and the
Lithuanian counties of Klaipeda, Taurage and Marijampole in the fields of
transport, environment, education, investment and new technologies.
