Ratification opens way for Lithuanian-Russian joint border projects worth EUR 26 mln

Russia's ratification of agreements with Lithuania, Estonia and Germany on the implementation and financing of 2014-2020 cross-border cooperation programs has opened the way for carrying out a program worth almost 26 mln euros at the Russian-Lithuanian border, informed LETA/BNS.

Karolis Vaitkevicius, spokesman for the Lithuanian interior minister, says the countries will now be able to sign contracts and start implementing projects.

"The agreement was signed by the European Commission, Lithuania and Russia at the end of last year. Ratification under Russian law is a prerequisite for the entry into force of the agreement, and, at the same time, for the implementation of the program in Russia's territory," told the spokesman.





On the Lithuanian side, the agreement was signed by the Interior Ministry and was not subject to ratification by the Seimas, he said, adding that financing agreements regarding the programs with Latvia, Poland and Finland had been ratified by the Russian Duma earlier.





The Lithuania-Russia program provides for 25.5 mln euros in funding, with 17 mln euros to be allocated by the EU and another 8.5 mln euros to be contributed by Russia.





The agreement with Lithuania, signed in late 2017, covers joint border projects between Russia's Kaliningrad region and the Lithuanian counties of Klaipeda, Taurage and Marijampole in the fields of transport, environment, education, investment and new technologies.