Depo DIY remains largest company in construction materials retail industry in 2017

With a turnover of EUR 219.105 mln, construction supplies retailer Depo DIY was the leader in Latvia's construction materials retail industry in 2017, according to the Latvian Business Report 2018 collated by Firmas.lv and LETA.

The company’s turnover rose 7.7% from 2016.





Jeld-Wen Latvija was second with EUR 74.762 mln in turnover, up 3.5% y-o-y, followed by Tirdzniecibas Nams Kursi - EUR 72.198 mln, growing 12.2% from 2016.

Further down the list was Kesko Senukai Latvia with EUR 55.158 mln in last year’s turnover, followed by Optimera Latvia - EUR 21.632, Kompanija Avotini with EUR 21.028 mln, Aile Grupa - EUR 19.153 mln, Onninen with EUR 15.048 mln, Kruza with EUR 14.566 mln, and Rigas Buvserviss with EUR 13.713 mln in annual turnover.





Latvian Business Annual Report offers an overview of leading Latvian companies in more than 60 sectors based on the data in their annual reports as well as commentaries and forecasts by experts.