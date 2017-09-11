Bille gets Lielais Kristaps film award

On Monday night the national film festival Lielais Kristaps presented awards and Bille, directed by Inara Kolmane and produced by Janis Juhnevics and Marta Romanova-Jekabsone, got the Best Feature Film Award, informs LETA.

Elita Klavina was awarded as the Best Actress for her role in Riga. Take 1, and Vilis Daudzins got the award of the Best Actor for his role in Foam at the Mouth.





The Best Feature Film Director award goes to Davis Simanis for his work at Father Night.





Oskars Rupenheits won the Best Script Award for The Criminal Excellence Fund.





Bridges of Time was awarded as the Best Documentary, while Ivars Seleckis received the Best Documentary Film Director award for To Be Continued.





The annual film festival Lielais Kristaps was first organized in 1977, and this year the awards were presented for the 30th time.