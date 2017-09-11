Culture, Good for Business, Latvia
Bille gets Lielais Kristaps film award
On Monday night the national film festival Lielais Kristaps presented awards and Bille, directed by Inara Kolmane and produced by Janis Juhnevics and Marta Romanova-Jekabsone, got the Best Feature Film Award, informs LETA.
Elita
Klavina was awarded as the Best Actress for her role in Riga. Take 1, and Vilis Daudzins got the award of the Best
Actor for his role in Foam at the Mouth.
The Best Feature Film Director award goes to Davis Simanis for his
work at Father Night.
Oskars
Rupenheits won the Best Script Award for The Criminal Excellence Fund.
Bridges of Time was
awarded as the Best Documentary, while Ivars Seleckis received the Best
Documentary Film Director award for To Be
Continued.
The annual film festival Lielais
Kristaps was first organized in 1977, and this year the awards were
presented for the 30th time.
