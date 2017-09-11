Drogas retail chain is leader in Latvia’s perfumery, cosmetics sector in 2017

Cosmetics and household goods retailer Drogas was the leader of Latvia’s perfumery and cosmetics sector last year with the annual turnover of 73.952 mln euros, growing 51% from 2016, according to the Latvian Business Annual Report 2018 compiled by Firmas.lv and LETA.

L’Oreal Baltic was in the second place with 45.98 mln euros in annual turnover, growing 6.4% year-on-year, while Henkel Latvia was third with 43.105 mln euros in turnover, down 1.4%.





Douglas Latvia was the fourth largest company in Latvia last year with 18.31 mln euros in turnover, followed by The Himalaya Drug Company with 15.025 mln euros, Sirowa Riga with 11.625 mln euros, Avons Cosmetics with 7.256 mln euros.





Latvian Business Annual Report offers an overview of leading Latvian companies in more than 60 sectors based on the data in their annual reports as well as commentaries and forecasts by experts.