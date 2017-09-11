Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.11.2018, 11:00
Cemex remains leader in Latvia’s construction materials sector in 2017
BC, Riga, 13.11.2018.Print version
Last year Cemex remained the leader in Latvia’s construction materials sector with 78.067 mln euros in annual turnover, according to the Latvian Business Annual Report 2018 compiled by Firmas.lv and LETA.
The company’s turnover last year increased by 34.6%.
Knauf was in
the second position with 58.45 mln euros in last year’s turnover, growing 8.2%
from 2016, while Skonto Prefab was
third with 35.004 mln euros in turnover, up 12.1% year-on-year.
Skonto Plan was fourth with 32.374 mln euros in turnover last year, followed by TMB Elements with 29.347 mln euros, Dzelzsbetons MB with 17.637 mln euros, Consolis Latvija with 17.226 mln euros, Tenapors with 16.448 mln euros, Tenachem
with 16.059 mln euros, RK Metals with
14.061 mln euros.
Latvian Business Annual Report offers an overview of leading Latvian
companies in more than 60 sectors based on the data in their annual reports as
well as commentaries and forecasts by experts.
