Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.11.2018, 13:20
Instant payments are available to more than 90% bank customers in Latvia
"Currently, the innovative interbank transfers, executed in a matter
of seconds and available on any day and at any time of the day, including
weekends and holidays, can be used by already over 90% of the customers of
Latvian commercial banks," he said.
The customers of Citadele bank,
SEB Banka and Swedbank have been enjoying the advantages of instant payments.
With instant payments continuing to develop, commercial banks and
financial sector companies can soon be expected to start offering their
customers an option to execute instant payments based on their mobile phone
number only, without having to enter the customer account's IBAN number for
every payment, Silakalns said.
Up to now, almost two mln instant payments with the total value of
approximately 400 mln euros have been handled by the Bank of Latvia system.
- 13.11.2018 Freight shipping by rail in Latvia up 10.2% in January-October 2018
- 13.11.2018 Latvian journalist and activist Aleksejevs faces charges of inciting hatred, illegal possession of ammunition and child pornography
- 13.11.2018 Cemex remains leader in Latvia’s construction materials sector in 2017
- 13.11.2018 Power price up 11% in Lithuania last week – provider
- 13.11.2018 Growth in Lithuania to be slowest among Baltic states – SEB
- 13.11.2018 Elron's monthly ticket revenue up 20%
- 13.11.2018 Reduced Klaipeda seaport charges for container ships to boost the development of shipping
- 13.11.2018 Lithuania's Maxima to open up to 140 news shops next year
- 13.11.2018 Объем грузовых железнодорожных перевозок в Латвии увеличился на 10,2%
- 13.11.2018 В 2019 году Maxima grupe откроет до 140 новых магазинов