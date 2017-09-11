Cargo, Containers, Good for Business, Latvia, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 21:28
Latvian ports raise cargo turnover 6.4% in January-October 2018
Bulk cargos, which dominated in the Latvian ports in January-October this
year, rose 6.4% year-on-year to 30.899 mln tons. Coal cargos grew 10.1% to
16.692 mln tons, chemical bulk cargos were down 2.5% to 2.216 mln tons and
woodchip cargos rose 4.3% to 1.257 mln tons.
Reloading of liquid cargos in the Latvian ports was down 10.6% to 12.921 mln
tons in January-October 2018. Oil products made up the largest part of the
liquid cargos reloaded in the first ten months of this year, falling 11.6%
year-on-year to 12.194 mln tons.
Handling of general cargos increased 19.7% year-on-year to 11.513 mln
tons in January-October 2018. Container cargos rose 6.9% to 4.091 mln tons and
timber was up 47.2% to 2.961 mln tons. Roll on/roll off cargos grew 11.3% to
2.645 mln tons.
Riga led other Latvian port by cargo turnover in January-October this
year, having reloaded 29.917 mln tons of cargo, which was 6.5% more than in the
first ten months of 2017. The port of Ventspils followed with 16.961 mln tons
of cargo reloaded in January-October 2018, down 2.1% year-on-year, and the port
of Liepaja was third with 6.246 mln tons of cargo, up 19% against the first ten
months of 2017.
Skulte led Latvia's small ports by cargo turnover in January-October
2018, as it reloaded 807,200 tons, up 11.5% year-on-year. Mersrags followed
with 363,000 tons, up 6.2%, and Salacgriva was third with 300,500 tons at a
32.3% rise from the first ten months of 2017.
The small Latvian ports together handled 1.536 mln tons of cargos in
January-October this year, up 14.6% from the same period last year.
In 2017, the Latvian ports reloaded 61.877 mln tons of cargo, down 2%
from 2016.
- 12.11.2018 Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga unchanged in October 2018 – association
- 12.11.2018 90 mln euros needed to prevent healthcare system from collapsing in Latvia – Keris
- 12.11.2018 Avoti SWF the largest furniture maker in Latvia in 2017
- 12.11.2018 Amber Beverage Group buys vodka distillery in Russia
- 12.11.2018 16.4 mln euros necessary for construction of multimodal transport hub in Tornakalns
- 12.11.2018 Estonian Guardtime to provide cyber security solution to Dutch government
- 12.11.2018 Latvian beekeepers to participate in European Honey Breakfast campaign
- 12.11.2018 Фонд EAS организует участие эстонских фирм в пяти международных ярмарках
- 12.11.2018 In the 3rd quarter of 2018, construction output grew by 10.3% in Latvia
- 12.11.2018 Объем строительной продукции в Латвии за девять месяцев 2018 года вырос на 22,1%