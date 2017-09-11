Latvian beekeepers to participate in European Honey Breakfast campaign

Latvian beekeepers have decided to participate in the European Honey Breakfast initiative, providing honey tasting and educational lectures to pupils of the nearby schools and preschools, informs LETA referring to the Latvian beekeepers organization.

In Latvia, beekeepers will organize the campaign throughout November.





The initiative aims to raise public awareness about the importance of bees and honeybee products, of leading a healthy lifestyle, and enjoying locally-sourced food.





The campaign was started by the Slovenian Agriculture and Environment Ministry several years ago, calling on beekeepers to join the initiative on the third Friday of November.