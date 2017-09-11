Agriculture, Education and Science, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 21:28
Latvian beekeepers to participate in European Honey Breakfast campaign
BC, Riga, 12.11.2018.Print version
Latvian beekeepers have decided to participate in the European Honey Breakfast initiative, providing honey tasting and educational lectures to pupils of the nearby schools and preschools, informs LETA referring to the Latvian beekeepers organization.
In Latvia, beekeepers will organize the campaign throughout November.
The initiative aims to raise public awareness about the importance of
bees and honeybee products, of leading a healthy lifestyle, and enjoying
locally-sourced food.
The campaign was started by the Slovenian Agriculture and Environment
Ministry several years ago, calling on beekeepers to join the initiative on the
third Friday of November.
Other articles:
- 12.11.2018 Apartment prices in Soviet-era houses in Riga unchanged in October 2018 – association
- 12.11.2018 90 mln euros needed to prevent healthcare system from collapsing in Latvia – Keris
- 12.11.2018 Avoti SWF the largest furniture maker in Latvia in 2017
- 12.11.2018 Amber Beverage Group buys vodka distillery in Russia
- 12.11.2018 16.4 mln euros necessary for construction of multimodal transport hub in Tornakalns
- 12.11.2018 Latvian ports raise cargo turnover 6.4% in January-October 2018
- 12.11.2018 Estonian Guardtime to provide cyber security solution to Dutch government
- 12.11.2018 Фонд EAS организует участие эстонских фирм в пяти международных ярмарках
- 12.11.2018 In the 3rd quarter of 2018, construction output grew by 10.3% in Latvia
- 12.11.2018 Объем строительной продукции в Латвии за девять месяцев 2018 года вырос на 22,1%