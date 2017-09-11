University of Latvia ranked 50th best in Eastern European and Central Asian region

The University of Latvia has been ranked the 50th best among Eastern European and Central Asian higher education institutions, informs LETA referring the international university rankings published by QS University Rankings.

The University of Latvia shares the position with Kaunas University of Technology.





The ranking of Eastern European and Central Asian universities includes 305 best higher education institutions of the region, including four Latvian universities.





Riga Technical University (RTU) has placed 57th in the QS University Rankings, Riga Stradins University (RSU) has taken 117th spot and the Latvian University of Life Sciences and Technology is in the shared 161-170th spot.





Meanwhile, Estonian universities have taken significantly higher places in the ranking, with the University of Tartu ranking fifth and Tallinn University of Technology ranking 21th.





The QS University Rankings also features eight Lithuanian universities, with Vilnius University leading other Lithuanian higher education institutions as the 17th best university in the Eastern European and Central Asian region.