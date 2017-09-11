Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Rating
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 09:49
University of Latvia ranked 50th best in Eastern European and Central Asian region
The University of Latvia shares the position with Kaunas University of
Technology.
The ranking of Eastern European and Central Asian universities includes
305 best higher education institutions of the region, including four Latvian
universities.
Riga Technical University (RTU) has placed 57th in the QS University Rankings, Riga Stradins
University (RSU) has taken 117th spot and the Latvian University of Life
Sciences and Technology is in the shared 161-170th spot.
Meanwhile, Estonian universities have taken significantly higher places
in the ranking, with the University of Tartu ranking fifth and Tallinn
University of Technology ranking 21th.
The QS University Rankings also
features eight Lithuanian universities, with Vilnius University leading other
Lithuanian higher education institutions as the 17th best university in the
Eastern European and Central Asian region.
