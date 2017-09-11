Cargo, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Port
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 09:49
Baltic ports raise cargo turnover 3.2% in nine months 2018
Of all cargos handled by the Baltic ports in January-September this year,
42% were reloaded in Latvia, 34.9% in Lithuania and 23.1% in Estonia.
Compared to the first nine months of last year, cargo turnover rose in
ports of all three Baltic states.
The Latvian ports saw their cargo turnover grow 2.1%, or 1.008 tons, to
48.72 mln tons in the first nine months of 2018.
Meanwhile, the ports of Lithuania raised their cargo turnover by 4.2%, or
1.688 mln tons, to 40.542 mln tons, and the Estonian ports reloaded 26.83 mln
tons of cargo during the first nine months of this year, up 3.6%, or 929,300
tons year-on-year.
The Lithuanian port of Klaipeda led other Baltic ports by cargo turnover
in the first nine months of 2018, as it reloaded 33.682 mln tons, up 6.4% from
the first nine months of 2017.
The Freeport of Riga was in second place with 26.708 mln tons of cargo
reloaded in the first nine months of 2018, up 4.8% year-on-year.
In 2017, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 149.571 mln tons
of cargo, up 2.4% from 2016. Of the total cargo turnover in Baltic ports last
year, 41.4% were handled in Latvia, 35.4% in Lithuania and 23.3% in Estonia.
