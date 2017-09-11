TS Laevad's passenger numbers for 10 mos cross 2 mln mark

The number of passengers who made a crossing between the mainland and Estonia's two large western islands by ferry in the first ten months of this year for the first time surpassed two mln, with notable increases in the numbers of trucks and trailers registered for October, informs LETA/BNS referring to TS Laevad.

"During the period from January to October 2018, we carried altogether over 2.016 mln passengers and over 866,000 vehicles, which represents an increase of 2% for passengers and 4 % for vehicles over the same period last year," TS Laevad board member Pille Kauber said. "Alongside the increase in the number of passengers, we are pleased to note that clients' satisfaction with the ferry service and the share of tickets purchased via the e-service are constantly growing as well," she said.





The number of passengers carried in October, 168,452, was effectively equal to that for October 2017, while the number of vehicles grew 4% to 79,131. The increase was mainly a result of better performance by the Hiiumaa route, where 8% more passengers and 16 % more vehicles were carried than in the same month last year. On the Muhu/Saaremaa route 127,186 passengers and 58,241 vehicles were carried in October, respectively 2.7% less and 0.1% more than the year before.





The rise in the number of vehicles continues to be driven by significant increases in the numbers of trucks and trailers. On the Muhu/Saaremaa route the number of trucks and trailers was 15 % bigger in October than last year, whereas on the Hiiumaa route the number surged a staggering 50 %, being almost on a par with the summer months.





In the past 12 months, from November 2017 to October 2018, the operator carried 2.282 mln passengers and 989,000 vehicles.





TS Laevad is a subsidiary of the listed port company Tallinna Sadam, which operates the island routes under a public service contract with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.