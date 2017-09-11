Estonia, Good for Business, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.11.2018, 09:49
TS Laevad's passenger numbers for 10 mos cross 2 mln mark
"During
the period from January to October 2018, we carried altogether over 2.016 mln
passengers and over 866,000 vehicles, which represents an increase of 2% for
passengers and 4 % for vehicles over the same period last year," TS Laevad board member Pille Kauber said. "Alongside the
increase in the number of passengers, we are pleased to note that clients'
satisfaction with the ferry service and the share of tickets purchased via the
e-service are constantly growing as well," she said.
The number
of passengers carried in October, 168,452, was effectively equal to that for
October 2017, while the number of vehicles grew 4% to 79,131. The increase was
mainly a result of better performance by the Hiiumaa route, where 8% more
passengers and 16 % more vehicles were carried than in the same month last
year. On the Muhu/Saaremaa route 127,186 passengers and 58,241 vehicles
were carried in October, respectively 2.7% less and 0.1% more than the year
before.
The rise in
the number of vehicles continues to be driven by significant increases in the
numbers of trucks and trailers. On the Muhu/Saaremaa route the number of trucks
and trailers was 15 % bigger in October than last year, whereas on the Hiiumaa
route the number surged a staggering 50 %, being almost on a par with the
summer months.
In the past
12 months, from November 2017 to October 2018, the operator carried 2.282 mln
passengers and 989,000 vehicles.
TS Laevad is a subsidiary of the listed port company
Tallinna Sadam, which operates the island routes under a public service
contract with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.
