Thursday, 08.11.2018, 21:51
Cargo turnover at Latvian ports is growing in nine months
BC, Riga, 08.11.2018.
In the first nine months of this year cargo turnover at Latvian ports has risen by 2.1%, cargo turnover by rail grew 8.4%, and cargo turnover by air increased 21.9%, said Transport Ministry’s state secretary Kaspars Ozolins at the logistics council meeting today.
Participants of the meeting discussed current events in the transit and logistics sector, including planning and strategic priorities in the next planning period for 2021-2027.
Ozolins said that positive results were demonstrated by Liepaja port where cargo turnover rose 16.2%, and Riga port showed a 4.8% rise.
Ozolins noted that there are also positive trends in air transportation and e-commerce. Transportation of passengers has also risen by 16.8 percent. The airport’s representatives said that the cargo turnover growth has been promoted by the active work with Asia and e-commerce.
The council’s members discussed education opportunities in the transport and logistics area. The transport sector also is facing a shortage of laborforce.
