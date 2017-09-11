Latraps remains leader of agricultural services and equipment sector in 2017

Latraps farming cooperative has remained the leader in Latvia’s agricultural services and equipment sector in 2017 with the annual turnover of EUR 185.504 mln in the financial year from July 1, 2016, until June 30, 2017, according to the Latvian Business Annual Report 2018 compiled by Firmas.lv and LETA.

Latraps annual turnover dropped by 18.9% y-o-y.





The second position was taken by Konekesko Latvija with EUR 49.291 mln, up 27.8%, and the third position went to Bohnenkamp with a turnover of EUR 41.536 mln, up 17.5%.





Further down the list were Dojus Latvija with EUR 30.196 mln, Agritech with EUR 28.157 mln, Valtek with EUR 16.159 mln, Dotnuva Baltic with EUR 14.912 mln in annual turnover. Also, in the list of TOP 10 were Lytagra with EYR 12.827 mln, Pakavs with EUR 11.12 mln, and Enforce with EUR 10.824 mln in annual turnover last year.





Latvian Business Annual Report offers an overview of leading Latvian companies in more than 60 sectors based on the data in their annual reports as well as commentaries and forecasts by experts.