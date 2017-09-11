Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Uzbekistan
Latvian enterprise’s GIGkarts opened manufacturing plant in Uzbekistan
The official opening ceremony of the Latvian enterprise’s GIGkarts manufacturing plant took place on 6 October in Chirchiq city, Uzbekistan, informed Embassy of Latvia in Uzbekistan.
|Foto from Embassy of Latvia in Tashkent
Modern electric karts designed by Latvians, produced in
Uzbekistan is great example of successful and mutually beneficial partnership
in the sector of innovation technologies between LV and UZB.
GIGkarts electrical go-karts will be produced both for export and for local Uzbek market. First builds have already been approvingly concidered by experts and potentional customers on World EXPO 2017 in Astana and International Exhibitions in Frankfurt and Moscow.
