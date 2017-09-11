EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.11.2018, 21:48
Croatian company to supply tramcars to Liepaja for 8.83 mln
BC, Riga, 07.11.2018.Print version
Croatian company Koncar-Electric Vehicle Inc. has been awarded a contract to supply new tramcars to the southwestern Latvian city of Liepaja for 8,836,800 euros (excluding VAT), informs LETA referring to information provided by Liepajas Tramvajs municipal tramline operator.
The supplier of the tramcars has been chosen in a negotiation procedure.
The contract has been awarded to the economically most feasible bid, based on
the price and quality standards.
Of the three bidders that took part in the tender, Lithuania’s Railvec UAB was eliminated as
unsuitable. Further negotiations were held with two candidates – Croatia’s Koncar-Electric Vehicle Inc and Poland’s
Modertrans Poznan Sp.zo.o.
Modertrans Poznan
Sp.zo.o. offered to supply the tramcars for 12.6 mln euros.
The Croatian supplier has promised to provide six tramcars for 8.83 mln euros,
including two tramcars equipped with a passenger counting system.
The purchase of the tramcars will be financed by EU funds and Liepajas Tramvajs.
Other articles:
- 07.11.2018 Germany's Rewe takes control of Lithuanian supermarket chain Iki
- 07.11.2018 Ventamonjaks chemicals terminal to be merged with Despina Capital
- 07.11.2018 Latvijas Gaze Group raises turnover 2.9%, makes 18.5 mln euros profit in nine months 2018
- 07.11.2018 Liabilities of Rigas Satiksme municipal transport company exceed 200 mln euros
- 07.11.2018 Klaipeda to cut port dues for large container ships
- 07.11.2018 Riga City Council adopts budget amendments, increasing expenditure to 1 bln euros
- 07.11.2018 Corruption Prevention Bureau seeks criminal prosecution against Jurmala Mayor Truksnis, businessman Krumins
- 07.11.2018 Helsinki and Lyon awarded titles of 2019 European Capitals of Smart Tourism
- 07.11.2018 Прибыль малых предприятий в Латвии приближается к миллиарду евро
- 07.11.2018 Таллинн стал бронзовым призером европейского первенства по прозрачности