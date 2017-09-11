Iceland's tour operator Arctic Adventures chooses Vilnius for its 1st foreign office

Iceland's tour operator Arctic Adventures is set to open its first office abroad in Lithuania, with plans to hire around 75 people for its Vilnius team within the next three years, informs LETA/BNS referring to Invest Lithuania.

"The company has decided to expand internationally, and the highly skilled, English-speaking Lithuanian workforce made Vilnius a perfect location for the company's first foreign office," the government's foreign investment promotion agency said.





"We studied well how big international businesses have succeeded in Vilnius and saw that the quality and education of the staff was high," it quoted Styrmir Thor Bragason, sales and marketing director at Arctic Adventures and managing director at its Vilnius office, as saying.





"We are considered a good place to work at in Reykjavik and are hoping to become an attractive company to work for in Vilnius as well," he added.





Founded in 1983, Arctic Adventures offers tours in Iceland, where it employs around 300 people.