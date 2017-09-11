EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.11.2018, 18:13
Iceland's tour operator Arctic Adventures chooses Vilnius for its 1st foreign office
|Photo: adventures.is.
"The company has decided to expand internationally, and the
highly skilled, English-speaking Lithuanian workforce made Vilnius a perfect
location for the company's first foreign office," the government's foreign
investment promotion agency said.
"We studied well how big international businesses have succeeded in
Vilnius and saw that the quality and education of the staff was high," it
quoted Styrmir Thor Bragason, sales and marketing director at Arctic Adventures and managing director
at its Vilnius office, as saying.
"We are considered a good place to work at in Reykjavik and are
hoping to become an attractive company to work for in Vilnius as well," he
added.
Founded in 1983, Arctic
Adventures offers tours in Iceland, where it employs around
300 people.
- 06.11.2018 Megrame получила в управление в Руанде 1,4 тыс. гектаров леса
- 06.11.2018 В Сейме Литвы начинается расследование положения в сельском хозяйстве
- 06.11.2018 Estonian dry goods producer Veski Mati to move production to Latvia
- 06.11.2018 Estonian companies to establish center of green innovation in Uzbekistan
- 06.11.2018 Estonian police authority seeking 300,000 euros more from Gemalto for untimely notification
- 06.11.2018 European Parliament committee supports 17.7 mln euros allocation to Latvia in flood compensations
- 06.11.2018 Power production in Lithuania falls 15% – Elektrum Lietuva
- 06.11.2018 Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 11% in October
- 06.11.2018 Председателем 13 Сейма Латвии избрана Инара Мурниеце
- 06.11.2018 Inara Murniece re-elected Latvia’s Saeima speaker