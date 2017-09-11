Airport, Estonia, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.11.2018, 16:21
Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 11% in October
BC, Tallinn, 06.11.2018.Print version
Tallinn Airport served approximately 284,500 passengers in October, 10.7% more than during the same month last year, informs LETA/BNS.
Of the passengers, 282,200 were passengers of international flights and
2,300 of domestic flights. Passengers of regular flights numbered 241,300 and
passengers of non-regular flights 43,200, the state-owned airport company said.
The number of flight operations grew by 6.5% year over year to
nearly 4,500. Of the flight operations, 3,900 were commercial flights and 560
other flights.
In the first ten months of 2018, a total of 2.6 mln passengers
passed through Tallinn Airport, 13.3% more than during the same period on 2017.
Other articles:
- 06.11.2018 Power production in Lithuania falls 15% – Elektrum Lietuva
- 06.11.2018 Iceland's tour operator Arctic Adventures chooses Vilnius for its 1st foreign office
- 06.11.2018 В Rietumu прошла дискуссия о перспективах финансирования авиабизнеса
- 06.11.2018 В октябре Таллиннский аэропорт обслужил почти 284 500 пассажиров
- 06.11.2018 В Литву приходит исландский туроператор Arctic Adventures
- 06.11.2018 Индекс цен производителей промышленной продукции еврозоны вырос на 4,5%
- 06.11.2018 Industrial producer prices up by 0.5% in euro area; up by 0.6% in EU28 – Eurostat
- 06.11.2018 В Латвии сократилось количество легковых машин, прошедших первичную регистрацию
- 06.11.2018 Выработка электроэнергии в Литве упала на 15%
- 06.11.2018 Rīgas satiksme продает с аукциона списанные транспортные средства