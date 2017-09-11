Tallinn Airport passenger numbers up 11% in October

Tallinn Airport served approximately 284,500 passengers in October, 10.7% more than during the same month last year, informs LETA/BNS.

Of the passengers, 282,200 were passengers of international flights and 2,300 of domestic flights. Passengers of regular flights numbered 241,300 and passengers of non-regular flights 43,200, the state-owned airport company said.





The number of flight operations grew by 6.5% year over year to nearly 4,500. Of the flight operations, 3,900 were commercial flights and 560 other flights.





In the first ten months of 2018, a total of 2.6 mln passengers passed through Tallinn Airport, 13.3% more than during the same period on 2017.