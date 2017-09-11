Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Transport
Latvia: Binders and ACB to reconstruct section of A2 highway
Construction companies Binders and ACB will repair a section of Vidzeme A2 Highway for almost EUR 38.5 mln, the state-owned joint-stock company Latvijas Valsts Celi (Latvian National Highways, LVC) informed LETA.
The highway's section from the 25.5th kilometer to the
39.4th kilometer will be reconstructed, as well a 1.65-kilometer section of A3
road from Incukalns to Valmiera. According to LVC, it selected Binders and ACB's joint bid as it met
all the requirements and the companies offered to do the job at a lower cost
than other bidders - EUR 34,498,327 without value-added tax.
The other bidders were Strabag,
which claimed EUR 40.4 mln, and SC&I - close to EUR 40 mln.
LVC's decision may be contested to the Procurement
Monitoring Bureau within ten days.
Implementation of the project will begin next year, it will
be financed with money from the European Union's Cohesion Fund and the state
budget of Latvia.
