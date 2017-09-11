Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Monday, 05.11.2018, 11:26
Drug wholesalers raise turnover in Latvia by 4.4% in first nine months
05.11.2018.
During the third quarter of 2018 Latvia's drug wholesalers raised their aggregate turnover 7.6 % `from the same period a year ago to EUR 148.45 mln, according to the data of the State Agency of Medicines writes LETA.
Compared to the the second quarter of 2018, drug sales rose
2.9% in the third quarter of the year.
The 37 Latvian drug wholesalers exported 696 various
Latvian-registered medicines, including 311 government-funded drugs worth EUR
30.21 mln, down 33.2% from the previous quarter.
In the third quarter of 2018, drug wholesalers raised prices
for 140 medicines and lowered prices for 99 medicines.
