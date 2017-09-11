Rimi Latvia is leader of Latvia’s retail sector in 2017

Last year Rimi Latvia was the leader in the retail sector with EUR 870.428 mln in annual turnover, according to the Latvian Business Annual Report compiled by Firmas.lv and LETA.

Rimi Latvia turnover increased by 4.7% from the previous year. Also Rimi was the sector’s most profitable company with a profit margin of 4.7%.





Maxima Latvija was second with EUR 723.054 mln in annual turnover, growing 4.2% y-o-y, and Sanitex wholesaler came third with EUR 303.355 mln in turnover, up 14.5%.

The industry’s top ten companies by turnover also included Samsung Electronics Baltics with EUR 297.445 mln in annual turnover last year, Contiplus Riga with EUR 166.915 mln, Lenoka running Mego stores with EUR 150.387 mln, Elagro Trade with EUR 145.618 mln, Jupaks with EUR 126.413 mln, Green Trace with EUR 116.537 mln, and Amber Distribution Latvia with EUR 105.097 mln in sales.





The latest edition of the Latvian Business Annual Report features expert opinions and predictions, and in-depth business environment analysis.