Monday, 05.11.2018, 11:26
Rimi Latvia is leader of Latvia’s retail sector in 2017
Rimi Latvia
turnover increased by 4.7% from the previous year. Also Rimi was the sector’s most profitable company with a profit margin
of 4.7%.
Maxima Latvija was
second with EUR 723.054 mln in annual turnover, growing 4.2% y-o-y, and Sanitex wholesaler came third with EUR
303.355 mln in turnover, up 14.5%.
The industry’s top ten companies by turnover also included Samsung Electronics Baltics with EUR
297.445 mln in annual turnover last year, Contiplus
Riga with EUR 166.915 mln, Lenoka running
Mego stores with EUR 150.387 mln, Elagro
Trade with EUR 145.618 mln, Jupaks
with EUR 126.413 mln, Green Trace
with EUR 116.537 mln, and Amber
Distribution Latvia with EUR 105.097 mln in sales.
The latest edition of the Latvian Business Annual Report
features expert opinions and predictions, and in-depth business environment
analysis.
